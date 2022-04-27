The Thank You Classic
This showcase event features game sin multiple locations to salute first responders and health care professionals for their efforst during the pandemic. What follows is the schedule for Press-area teams and locations:
Saturday
at Walt Nicgorski Field in Pennsauken
7 p.m.
Rancocas Valley vs. St. Augustine
at Hammonton Lake Park
Noon
Williamstown vs. Jackson Memorial
4 p.m.
Middletown South vs. Egg Harbor Township
at Joe Barth Field, Brooklawn
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Ranney
People are also reading…
at Holy Spirit
11 a.m.
Vineland vs. Triton
2 p.m.
Solebury (PA) vs. Holy Spirit
at Gateway
11 a.m.
Cumberland vs. Gateway
1 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Central Regional
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com