Baseball

The Thank You Classic

This showcase event features game sin multiple locations to salute first responders and health care professionals for their efforst during the pandemic. What follows is the schedule for Press-area teams and locations:

Saturday

at Walt Nicgorski Field in Pennsauken

7 p.m.

Rancocas Valley vs. St. Augustine

at Hammonton Lake Park

Noon

Williamstown vs. Jackson Memorial

4 p.m.

Middletown South vs. Egg Harbor Township

at Joe Barth Field, Brooklawn

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Ranney

at Holy Spirit

11 a.m.

Vineland vs. Triton

2 p.m.

Solebury (PA) vs. Holy Spirit

at Gateway

11 a.m.

Cumberland vs. Gateway

1 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Central Regional

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News