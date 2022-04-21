The Al Hedelt Tournament
Saturday and Sunday at Oakcrest
This 28th annual tournament is named after the former Pleasantville coach and Oakcrest athletic director. The six-team field is divided into two three-team pools. The winner of each pool will play 10 a.m. Sunday for the title. What follows is Saturday’s pool schedule:
Pool A
9:30 a.m.
Oakcrest vs. Pennsville
12:30 p.m.
Pennsville vs. Absegami
3:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Oakcrest
Pool B
9:30 a.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Buena
12:30 p.m.
Buena vs. Southern regional
3:30 p.m.
Southern Regional vs. Cedar Creek
