Baseball

The Al Hedelt Tournament

Saturday and Sunday at Oakcrest

This 28th annual tournament is named after the former Pleasantville coach and Oakcrest athletic director. The six-team field is divided into two three-team pools. The winner of each pool will play 10 a.m. Sunday for the title. What follows is Saturday’s pool schedule:

Pool A

9:30 a.m.

Oakcrest vs. Pennsville

12:30 p.m.

Pennsville vs. Absegami

3:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Oakcrest

Pool B

9:30 a.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Buena

12:30 p.m.

Buena vs. Southern regional

3:30 p.m.

Southern Regional vs. Cedar Creek

