Monday
First-round
(1) Buena Regional bye
(2) St. Augustine Prep bye
(6) Absegami at (3) Vineland
(5) Egg Harbor Township at (4) Lower Cape May
Wednesday
Semifinals
Absegami/Vineland at St. Augustine
Egg Harbor Township/Lower Cape May at Buena Regional
Friday
Championship game at home of higher seed
