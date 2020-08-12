The Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2020 has to wait a year to get inducted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the careers of Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker, and Marvin Miller are already being celebrated at the shrine.
The museum’s Inductees Exhibit is now open. It features one artifact for each honoree and includes: the Yankees helmet Jeter wore when he recorded his 3,000th career hit on July 9, 2011; Simmons’ AL championship ring won with the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers; a Rockies jersey worn by Walker in 1998 when he led the National League with a .363 batting average; and a timeline of Miller’s career as executive director of the players’ union.
The exhibit will remain on display through next year and the Hall of Fame says additional artifacts may be added.
The class of 2020 and anybody elected next year will be inducted next July 25 in Cooperstown.
Mattingly says sidelined Marlins ‘feeling great’: The Miami Marlins sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak are all asymptomatic, and some have applied for reinstatement, manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday.
The Marlins placed 17 players on the injured list last week following an outbreak in Philadelphia that forced seven games to be postponed. The infected players returned to Miami to be quarantined, and will likely need rehab workouts before rejoining the team.
“They feeling great,” Mattingly said. “They all feel like they’re ready to go. There are a lot of guys who have applied for reinstatement. How long that takes, I’m not sure. But they feel like they’re ready to at least get back and start doing something.”
Players on the COVID-19 injury list must be cleared by the MLB joint committee before returning.
Basketball
Celtics extend coach: The Celtics have signed coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.
The Celtics signed Stevens to a six-year deal when they hired him in 2013. They gave him an initial extension in 2016 that would have expired following next season.
Stevens, 43, has a 318-245 record in seven seasons in Boston. His wins rank fourth in franchise history, trailing Red Auerbach (795), Tom Heinsohn (427) and Doc Rivers (416).
The Celtics are 48-23 this season and have won at least 48 games each of the last five seasons. Boston already has clinched the third seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs starting Monday, which will mark its sixth straight trip to the postseason under Stevens.
— Associated Press
