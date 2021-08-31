What to watch: The Bengals have a talented group of juniors that are capable of making an impact, including midfielder Sofia Irizarry and goalkeeper Angelica Laudati. Isabel Guiro, a first-team Press All-Star in 2020, returns to lead a solid midfield. AJ Kappmeier, a senior, will anchor the defense, a unit that will be the strength of the team.

"Our division is very competitive, but with the large group of returners we should be able to build on the success we had last year and contend with everyone," Blasi said.