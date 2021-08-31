 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barnegat
0 comments

Barnegat

Coach: Rick Blasi (fifth season)

2020 record: 7-7-1

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Bengals have a talented group of juniors that are capable of making an impact, including midfielder Sofia Irizarry and goalkeeper Angelica Laudati. Isabel Guiro, a first-team Press All-Star in 2020, returns to lead a solid midfield. AJ Kappmeier, a senior, will anchor the defense, a unit that will be the strength of the team.

"Our division is very competitive, but with the large group of returners we should be able to build on the success we had last year and contend with everyone," Blasi said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News