Barnegat
Coach: Michael Palmieri

2019 record: 10-11

2021 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Bengals are young. Freshman Jamison Hogan will lead the pitching staff. Barnegat will also rely on returning veterans junior catcher Julianna Cannizzaro, senior second baseman Destiny Fratianni and senior shortstop Julianna Padilla.

