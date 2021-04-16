Outlook: The Bengals are a senior-led team that aims to dominate each game, Villiez said. Those seniors include midfielder Tyler Quinn, defender Will Corliss, attackman John Porcelli and goalie Brian Corliss. Midfielders and newcomers Aiden Reiser (junior) and Bobby Sawicki (sophomore) are also expected to be key players.

“Barnegat Lacrosse has done all the necessary work to move our program in the right direction,” Villiez said. “We are excited to have the opportunity to play competitively and show the shore what we are capable of. The future looks bright in Barnegat!”