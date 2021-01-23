 Skip to main content
Barnegat
Barnegat

Barnegat

Coach: Tammy Nicolini

Last season’s record: 8-17

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Cara McCoy, So., F; Ashley Pringle, Sr., G; Isabel Guiro, Jr., G.

Outlook: The Bengals were young last season and should be much improved. McCoy averaged six points and seven rebounds as a freshman. Pringle led the team with 57 assists.

