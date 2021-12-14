 Skip to main content
Barnegat
Coach: Mike Puorro

Last season’s record: 10-5

2021-22 prediction: Building

Key players: Logan Kreudl, 6-0, Sr., G; JoJo Bivins, 6-0, Jr., G; Shikeith Gordon, 5-11, Jr., G; Gabe Terry, 6-3, Jr., F; Jamari Smith, 6-0, So., G; Mason Krey, 5-9, Fr., G; Connor Darmstatter, 6-4, Sr., F.

Outlook: The Bengals are young with almost no returning experience. Puorro said the Bengals are tough, aggressive, hard-working group.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
