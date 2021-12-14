Coach: Mike Puorro
Last season’s record: 10-5
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Logan Kreudl, 6-0, Sr., G; JoJo Bivins, 6-0, Jr., G; Shikeith Gordon, 5-11, Jr., G; Gabe Terry, 6-3, Jr., F; Jamari Smith, 6-0, So., G; Mason Krey, 5-9, Fr., G; Connor Darmstatter, 6-4, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Bengals are young with almost no returning experience. Puorro said the Bengals are tough, aggressive, hard-working group.
