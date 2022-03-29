Outlook:The Bengals graduated 14 seniors, but return a lot of talent and are expected to build off last year’s success, which includes a trip to the conference and sectional tournaments. Seniors Kurt Bonin (attack) and Aiden Reiser (midfield) and junior Bobby Sawicki (midfield) are key returners for Barnegat. Some newcomers expected to make an impact are junior Lucas Holland (goalie) and freshman Luke Tortorici (attack). The Bengals will focus heavily on offense this spring, Villiez said.