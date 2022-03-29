 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coach: Andrew Villiez (fifth season, 15-31)

2021 record: 11-4

Outlook:The Bengals graduated 14 seniors, but return a lot of talent and are expected to build off last year’s success, which includes a trip to the conference and sectional tournaments. Seniors Kurt Bonin (attack) and Aiden Reiser (midfield) and junior Bobby Sawicki (midfield) are key returners for Barnegat. Some newcomers expected to make an impact are junior Lucas Holland (goalie) and freshman Luke Tortorici (attack). The Bengals will focus heavily on offense this spring, Villiez said.

“Barnegat lacrosse is looking to continue where they left off last year,” Villiez said, “and continue to represent Ocean County schools in the Shore Conference.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen:

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

