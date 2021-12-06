Cherry is a veteran Barnegat coach, and Teliszewski is in her first season. Teliszewski is a former Barnegat swimmer and team captain who holds the school record in the girls 100 backstroke. She played women’s lacrosse for two years at Delaware Valley College.

“While we graduated a number of our top swimmers over the past few years, we still have a strong group of upperclassmen who are dedicated to continuing to push our team to be the best that it can be,” Cherry and Teliszewski said in a joint statement. “The swimmers are working hard and are excited to be back in the pool. We are looking forward to another amazing season, and we can’t wait to see what the season holds.”