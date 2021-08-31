What to watch: Despite losing several strong seniors to graduation, the Bengals expect to have a great season. Seniors Patria Moreno (setter), Nina Soberano (libero) and Robbi Erskine (opposite hitter) are returning to lead Barnegat. Moreno is definitely a player to watch as she can play multiple positions. Sophomore outside hitter Ashley Berger and junior middle hitter Avery O’Cone are also expected to be impactful in 2021.