Barnegat
Barnegat

Coach: Karla Jennings (16th season)

2020 record: 8-2

Group: S.J. Group II 

What to watch: Despite losing several strong seniors to graduation, the Bengals expect to have a great season. Seniors Patria Moreno (setter), Nina Soberano (libero) and Robbi Erskine (opposite hitter) are returning to lead Barnegat. Moreno is definitely a player to watch as she can play multiple positions. Sophomore outside hitter Ashley Berger and junior middle hitter Avery O’Cone are also expected to be impactful in 2021.

"I predict that Barnegat will have another strong season, and a competitive run in the state tournament," Jennings said.



