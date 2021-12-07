Cherry is a veteran coach, and Teliszewski is a former Barnegat swimmer who’s in her first year as a head coach. Teliszewski holds the school record in the girls 100-yard backstroke. She played women’s lacrosse two years for Delaware Valley College.

“Our girls team continues to improve,” Cherry and Teliszewski said in a joint statement. “We have a strong group of upperclassmen who are ready and determined for an exciting season. Our returning members have been working extremely hard to become stronger in their events, and we’re excited to see what our newcomers bring to the team. With the dedication, positivity and team spirit that they bring to practice and competition, we can’t wait to see what they accomplish.”