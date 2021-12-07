Co-coaches: Emily Cherry and Taylor Teliszewski
2021 record: 3-3
What to watch: The Bengals will be led by captains Erin Lustenberger, Jess Notaro and Hailey Lutz, plus Emily McAvoy, Delaney Dobbin and Alyson Sojak. Freshmen include Kaya Piskorzewski and Sarah Schager.
Cherry is a veteran coach, and Teliszewski is a former Barnegat swimmer who’s in her first year as a head coach. Teliszewski holds the school record in the girls 100-yard backstroke. She played women’s lacrosse two years for Delaware Valley College.
“Our girls team continues to improve,” Cherry and Teliszewski said in a joint statement. “We have a strong group of upperclassmen who are ready and determined for an exciting season. Our returning members have been working extremely hard to become stronger in their events, and we’re excited to see what our newcomers bring to the team. With the dedication, positivity and team spirit that they bring to practice and competition, we can’t wait to see what they accomplish.”
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba