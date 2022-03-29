Outlook:The Bengals lost two of their top two scorers to graduation, but they are looking for the underclassmen to fill the void. Those young players include sophomore attacker Alyson Sojak and juniors Calli Dunn and Savia Singh (midfielders) and Maya McBee (defense). Singh and Dunn each had 30-plus goals last season. Senior defender Isabel Gurio will be one of the leaders on the young, but competitive team. Guiro had 30 ground balls in 2021