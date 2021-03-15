 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BARNEGAT
0 comments

BARNEGAT

Coach: Ken MacIver (fifth season)

Last season’s record: 17-14

Outlook: With a shortened season, MacIver expects his team to have a “youth movement.” Last winter, the Bengals set a program record for wins but then graduated a lot of their key wrestlers, including state qualifier Griffin Jackstadt. Christian Baccigalupi (126), Lucas Holland and Ryan Kulpa (152-160), Jared Sworn (182), Brian Ortiz (195) and brothers Robert and Connor Armstrong are just a few of the wrestlers to watch.

“What a crazy year,” MacIver said. “Huge graduation hit, but we have some tough wrestlers coming up.”

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News