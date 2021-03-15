Outlook: With a shortened season, MacIver expects his team to have a “youth movement.” Last winter, the Bengals set a program record for wins but then graduated a lot of their key wrestlers, including state qualifier Griffin Jackstadt. Christian Baccigalupi (126), Lucas Holland and Ryan Kulpa (152-160), Jared Sworn (182), Brian Ortiz (195) and brothers Robert and Connor Armstrong are just a few of the wrestlers to watch.