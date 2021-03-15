Coach: Ken MacIver (fifth season)
Last season’s record: 17-14
Outlook: With a shortened season, MacIver expects his team to have a “youth movement.” Last winter, the Bengals set a program record for wins but then graduated a lot of their key wrestlers, including state qualifier Griffin Jackstadt. Christian Baccigalupi (126), Lucas Holland and Ryan Kulpa (152-160), Jared Sworn (182), Brian Ortiz (195) and brothers Robert and Connor Armstrong are just a few of the wrestlers to watch.
“What a crazy year,” MacIver said. “Huge graduation hit, but we have some tough wrestlers coming up.”
Contact Nicholas Huba :
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba