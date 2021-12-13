 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barnegat
0 comments

Barnegat

Coach: Brendan McCarthy (first season) 

Last season’s record: 5-4

Outlook: The Bengals are a young team, and will look to seniors Ian Wheatle (175) and Jorge Ramos (120) for leadership. Barnegat also feature a strong group of juniors, including Anthony Ryan (138), Matt Fronzak (132) and Miguel Sendecki (144). Nine freshman will be on the team, and are expected to get some varsity experience as the programs looks to a bright future.

"Our team is embracing the challenge in font of us and look to improve everyday with every opportunity," McCarthy said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News