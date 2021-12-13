Coach: Brendan McCarthy (first season)
Last season’s record: 5-4
Outlook: The Bengals are a young team, and will look to seniors Ian Wheatle (175) and Jorge Ramos (120) for leadership. Barnegat also feature a strong group of juniors, including Anthony Ryan (138), Matt Fronzak (132) and Miguel Sendecki (144). Nine freshman will be on the team, and are expected to get some varsity experience as the programs looks to a bright future.
"Our team is embracing the challenge in font of us and look to improve everyday with every opportunity," McCarthy said.
