Barnegat
Coach: Mike Puorro
Last season’s record: 20-7
2021 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Jaxon Baker, 6-1, Sr., G; Tyler Quinn, 6-1, Sr., G; Jared Krey, 6-2, Sr., F; Laurence Davis, 6-1. Sr., G; Andrew Vernieri, 6-0, Sr., G; Logan Armstrong, 6-2, Sr., G; John Hudak, 5-10, Jr., G; Shikeith Gordon, 5-11, So., G; Gabe Terry, 6-3, So. F.
Outlook: Baker averaged 14.2 points last season. Quinn started 15 gales last season. Krey also contributed last season.
