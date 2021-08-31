What to watch: Four starters return for the Bengals after the first and second singles players both graduated. Back are Kira Pokluda, who was No. 3 singles in 2020, Maura Glines and Shannon Harrington, last year's No. 1 doubles team, and Talia Fraser, who played second doubles. Also returning is Kelsea Jecas, who played some varsity last fall. Others include Catie Ryan, Victoria VanWagner and Isabelle Wright.