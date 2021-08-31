Coach: Sue Rogers
2020 record: 4-9
What to watch: Four starters return for the Bengals after the first and second singles players both graduated. Back are Kira Pokluda, who was No. 3 singles in 2020, Maura Glines and Shannon Harrington, last year's No. 1 doubles team, and Talia Fraser, who played second doubles. Also returning is Kelsea Jecas, who played some varsity last fall. Others include Catie Ryan, Victoria VanWagner and Isabelle Wright.
"I think as we gain experience we'll improve with each match," Rogers said. "We'll probably be in the middle of the pack."
