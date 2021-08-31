Coach: Kevin Peters (third season)
2020 record: 0-8-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: After graduating nine seniors, the Bengals are a mixed group of newcomers and returners with the aim of being competitive while building a strong foundation for the future. Seniors Pavan Patel (defender), Schuyler Jodice (forward) and Darren Cernansky (midfield/ forward) and juniors Jesse Hedlund (midfield/ forward), Anthony Ryan (defender) and Lucas Holland (goalkeeper) all are expected to be key players.
"A group of many new faces looking to blend older and younger players to establish themselves in the Shore Conference," Peters said.
