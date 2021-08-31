What to watch: After graduating nine seniors, the Bengals are a mixed group of newcomers and returners with the aim of being competitive while building a strong foundation for the future. Seniors Pavan Patel (defender), Schuyler Jodice (forward) and Darren Cernansky (midfield/ forward) and juniors Jesse Hedlund (midfield/ forward), Anthony Ryan (defender) and Lucas Holland (goalkeeper) all are expected to be key players.