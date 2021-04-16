Barnegat
Coach: Dan McCoy
2019 record: 12-13
2021 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Bengals are athletic with a deep pitching staff and hitters who will put pressure on opposing defenses by putting the ball in play. Senior pitcher Nick Danbrowney struck out 30 in 30 1/13 innings as a sophomore.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today