COMMUNITY HELPERS

Barnegat Township comes together to meet need of local families

112922-pac-hom-mealsphoto1.jpg

Members of the Barnegat High School NJROTC program prepared and served a traditional Thanksgiving feast for local veterans of VFW Post 232.

 PHAEDRA LAIRD, PROVIDED

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — Every year, the local school district identifies families in need and rallies to help them during the holidays. Donations from families in the district, along with the Board of Education and staff members, complemented contributions from community partners including The Friendly Sons of Shillelagh, Patriot Financial, and Bayside Chapel.

Bayside raised funds to assemble 53 Thanksgiving baskets that were distributed to families. The district’s Transportation Department put together additional baskets with everything needed for a traditional turkey dinner and delivered them to nine families who needed a little extra help this year.

Full Thanksgiving meals were also provided to two families by Starve Poverty International, a nonprofit that opened a food pantry in the township earlier this year, and Mirage Men’s Club, a charitable group from the Four Seasons at Mirage, a 55-plus community. Three families from Barnegat also contributed meals for families, while multiple families donating turkeys and gift cards.

Members of the Barnegat High School NJROTC program resumed their tradition of “Thanksgiving with Barnegat Cadets Thanking Vets” by cooking and serving members of VFW Post 232.

