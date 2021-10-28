 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barnegat Township (5-3) at Pinelands Regional (4-3), 4:30 p.m. Friday
0 comments

Barnegat Township (5-3) at Pinelands Regional (4-3), 4:30 p.m. Friday

These rivals used to play on Thanksgiving. Barnegat leads the series 13-2, including a 42-7 win last season. Barnegat running back JoJo Bivins has rushed for 1,172 yards and scored 19 TDs this season. Mike Hall ran for two TDs in Pinelands’ 34-33 win over Manchester Township last Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News