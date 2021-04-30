 Skip to main content
Barnegat softball 5, Lacey Township 4
Barnegat softball 5, Lacey Township 4

Barnegat softball 5, Lacey Township 4

Abby Bopp knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh. Jamison Hogan, Charlotte Loutas and Gabrielle Giancona each had two hits for the Bengals.

Lacey 100 011 1- 4

Barnegat 000 310 1 - 5

