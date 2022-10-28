Barnegat Lighthouse to turn its lights on after $1.3 million in renovations

BARNEGAT LIGHT — The light at the Barnegat Lighthouse will have a relighting ceremony Saturday after a seven-month hiatus due to the $1.3 million facelift it underwent.

The relighting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., followed by the annual beach bonfire at the Barnegat State Park.

The light has been turned off since March while the lighthouse has undergone a $1.3 million renovations project.

The project is part of Gov. Phil Murphy’s commitment to investing in the state’s parks, public lands and historic site, state officials have said.

The exterior renovations to the lighthouse included masonry re-coating, repairs to the brick façade, roof repairs, and building the scaffolding around the 172-foot-tall, one of the biggest tasks construction crews had to deal with.

Other restorations included repairs to the interior lantern's steel platform and new windows.

The lighthouse even got a new paint job that is expected to last for about 10 to 15 years.

The summer tourist season didn't stop the scaffolding, metal, mason, and paint crews from finishing the project on time.

The lighthouse renovations had to be made during the summertime due to contractor availabilities, officials have said.

The lighthouse had a security fence to prevent nearby boat and pedestrian traffic due to the lighthouse's popularity. A 300-foot roll of black netting made sure particles from renovations weren't being put into the air or waterways.

Guest won't be able to climb up the 200 steps of the lighthouse's interior until the spring, said Barnegat Lighthouse State Park management.

But after a seven-month shut down, visitors can enjoy the free relighting Saturday at the Barnegat Lighthouse