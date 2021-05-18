Barnegat grad Ginalee Erskine wins javelin for Georgian Court at conference championships: Notebook

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine Prep) singled and drove in two runs in Old Dominion’s 14-8 win over Western Kentucky. In a 6-3 win over Western Kentucky, Levari hit an RBI double, and Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) pitched two shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out four, for his seventh save of the season. In a 13-2 win over Western Kentucky, Levari singled twice and scored twice.

Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland) pitched a scoreless inning in relief, allowing a walk and striking out two, for St. John’s in a 4-0 win over Butler.

Andrew Holmes (EHT) drove in a run in Bloomsburg’s 5-2 win over West Chester in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament game. He hit a solo homer and an RBI single in a 7-6 win over Millersville to start the PSAC best-of-three semifinals.

Nick Artymowicz (Ocean City) pitched the final three innings, allowing just a hit and a walk and striking out five, to help Southern New Hampshire even the best-of-three Northeast 10 Championship series with a 4-3 win over Franklin Pierce in 10 innings. Artymowicz improved to 6-1. On Monday, SNHU won the decisive third game 13-6 to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.