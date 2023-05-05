Alyson Sojak scored five goals to lead the Barnegat High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-3 victory over Point Pleasant Borough in a Shore Conference B South Division game Thursday.

With the win, the Bengals (10-2) captured the division title for the third straight spring. Barnegat is ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11.

Sojak added six ground balls. Calli Dunn scored five and added four assists for the Bengals. She added seven draw controls and six ground balls. Savia Singh scored three and had two assists. Patience Mares scored twice, and Emilia Ercolino and Hailee Lutz each had one. Maya McBee had five ground balls.

Kayden Cilento scored twice for Point Pleasant (6-5).

Our Lady of Mercy 19, Absegami 4: Lucia Visalli and Rylie Gemberling each scored five and added an assist for the Villagers (10-2). Gabby Eaise scored four and added an assist. Gabby Celli added two goals and an assist. Kenzie Celli, Grace McMahon and Alex Sirakides each scored once and had an assist. Sirakides added nine draw controls. Kaleigh Matlack and Brooke Callan each made two saves.

Sarah Glass scored twice for Absegami (3-5). Grace Reitzel and Fay DeBlasio each scored once. Vivian Jiang made 12 saves.

Baseball

Hammonton 13, Mainland Reg. 5: Eric Barts went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run for the Blue Devils (7-9). Gavin West and Jaxon Miller each scored once run and drove in one. Matt McAleer went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Landon Haines singled and drove in two runs. Austin Schoell went 2 for with a run. Brayden Markart struck out four and allowed four hits in six innings to earn the win.

Mainland fell to 6-9.

No. 8 Buena Reg. 14, St. Joseph 11: Tre Carano went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI for the Chiefs (15-1). Cole Shover went 2 for 5 with three REBIs and a run. Ryley Betts went 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs. Charlie Saglimbeni scored twice and singled. Brandon Strouse struck out five to. earn the win.

Ty Powell went 4 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for the Wildcats (5-8). Lucas Middleman went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Colin Ahart went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Jimmy Mantuano went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Gavin Ramsi scored twice.

Boys tennis

Buena Reg. 4, Bridgeton 1

Singles: Jake Harris BR d. Rene Barragan 6-1, 6-2; Dominic Longona BR d. Angel Hernandez 1-6, 6-2, 6-3; Stephen Pepper BR d. Uriel Perez 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Joshua Sharpe and Matthew Lillia BR d. Roberto Hernandez and Elmer Santiago 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Ray Sylejmani and Luis Aguilar B d.Gabe Ridolfo and Nick Sanchez Orrego 6-4, 6-0

Records: Buena 6-3; Bridgeton 3-5

Girls golf

Southern 191, Toms River North 0:

S: Madelyn Beirne 44, Samantha Reilly 46, Laina Foster 49, Isabella Compitello 52

T: Riley Stryker 55, Gabby Roselli 70, Julia Iovine 70, Katelyn Rizzo 70

Records: Southern 14-0; TRN 2-10

Boys volleyball

Gloucester Tech 2, ACIT 0: GCIT (6-7) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-11. For the Red Hawks (8-7), Erick Perez added 13 digs, and Antwan Canazares had 11 assists. Timothy Creelman had five kills, four digs and three service points.