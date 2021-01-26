 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barnegat edges Pinelands Regional
0 comments

Barnegat edges Pinelands Regional

Tyler Quinn sank a 3-pointer off the dribble at the overtime buzzer to give the Barnegat High School boys basketball team a 45-42 win over Pinelands Regional.

Quinn scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. He sank four 3-pointers. Jaxon Baker sank four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for the winning Bengals.

Barnegat 10 8 5 14 8 – 45

Pinelands Regional 11 10 6 10 5 – 42

Barnegat: Quinn 18, Baker 12, Davis 4, Kreudl 3, Armstrong 2, Vernieri 6,

Pinelands: Kline 12, Jenkins 6, O’Rourke 8, McCarthy 2, Cyphert 2, Skeie 10

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News