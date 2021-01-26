Barnegat edges Pinelands Regional

Tyler Quinn sank a 3-pointer off the dribble at the overtime buzzer to give the Barnegat High School boys basketball team a 45-42 win over Pinelands Regional.
Quinn scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. He sank four 3-pointers. Jaxon Baker sank four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for the winning Bengals.
Barnegat 10 8 5 14 8 – 45
Pinelands Regional 11 10 6 10 5 – 42
Barnegat: Quinn 18, Baker 12, Davis 4, Kreudl 3, Armstrong 2, Vernieri 6,
Pinelands: Kline 12, Jenkins 6, O’Rourke 8, McCarthy 2, Cyphert 2, Skeie 10
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry