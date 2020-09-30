 Skip to main content
Barnegat at Pinelands Regional
Barnegat at Pinelands Regional

On September 17th 2020, at Barnegat High School, football coach Rob Davis directs his team during practice before their October games begin.

Barnegat at Pinelands Regional

7 p.m. Friday

Pinelands returns 19 starters from last season’s 1-8 team. Senior linebacker Shayne Michot led the Wildcats defense with 61 tackles. Senior Connor Harris returns to lead the offense at quarterback. Barnegat finished 5-4 last season. Senior running back Nik Dileo rushed for 545 yards, and senior linebacker Robert Armstrong led the defense with 60 tackles. These rivals used to play on Thanksgiving. Barnegat leads the series 12-2.

