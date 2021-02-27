Barnegat 68, Brick Township 61

Andrew Vernieri got Barnegat off to a fast start by scoring 15 of his 18 points in the first quarter.
Jason Baker added 17 for the winning Bengals, who improved to 9-3.
Barnegat 22 14 9 23 – 68
Brick Township 13 20 13 15 – 61
BAR – Kreudl 2, Armstrong 2, Hudak 9, Vernieri 18, Krey 7, Baker 17, Gordon 2, Quinn 11
