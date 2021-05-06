Barnegat 3, Pt. Pleasant Borough 2

Kyle Moore knocked in the winning run with a sixth inning sacrifice fly. Jared Schworn and Nick Danbrowney both had RBIs for the Bengals.
Ryan Kulpa struck out eight in six innings to get the win. Schworn earned the save with a scoreless inning.
Barnegat improved to 6-3.
Pt. Pleasant Borough 000 020 0 – 2 8 0
Barnegat 002 001 x – 3 71
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
