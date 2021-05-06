 Skip to main content
Barnegat 3, Pt. Pleasant Borough 2
Kyle Moore knocked in the winning run with a sixth inning sacrifice fly. Jared Schworn and Nick Danbrowney both had RBIs for the Bengals.

Ryan Kulpa struck out eight in six innings to get the win. Schworn earned the save with a scoreless inning.

Barnegat improved to 6-3.

Pt. Pleasant Borough 000 020 0 – 2 8 0

Barnegat 002 001 x – 3 71

