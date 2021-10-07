Barnegat (3-2) at Pt. Pleasant Borough (4-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Barnegat looks to get back on the winning track after dropping two straight. The Bengals lost to Asbury Park 42-7 last week. Pt. Pleasant Borough currently leads the South jersey Group II United Power Rankings, which determines playoff seedings. Pt. Pleasant quarterback Charlie Vitale has rushed for 434 yards and eight TDs.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today