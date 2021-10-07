 Skip to main content
Barnegat (3-2) at Pt. Pleasant Borough (4-0)
7 p.m. Friday

Barnegat looks to get back on the winning track after dropping two straight. The Bengals lost to Asbury Park 42-7 last week. Pt. Pleasant Borough currently leads the South jersey Group II United Power Rankings, which determines playoff seedings. Pt. Pleasant quarterback Charlie Vitale has rushed for 434 yards and eight TDs.

