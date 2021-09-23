 Skip to main content
Barnegat (3-0) at Shore Regional (2-1)
7 p.m. Friday

JoJo Bivins ran for a pair of TDs as Barnegat beat Jackson Liberty 26-0 last week. Shore has won two straight. Jamie Mazzacco played quarterback and running back and ran for 269 yards in Shore’s 21-8 win over Manchester last Friday.

