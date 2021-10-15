 Skip to main content
Barnegat 27, Pt. Pleasant Beach 7 - FINAL
Jojo Bivins scored four TDs to lead the Bengals (4-3). PPB fell to 1-6.

Bivins gave the Bengals a 14-0 lead with TD runs in the first and third quarters. His second TD run was a 36-yarder. His third score of the game, a 41-yard run, came with 7:55 left in the game. He tacked on one more in the fourth.

Barnegat;6 0 8 13—27

Pt. Pleasant Beach;0 0 0 0 7—7

FIRST QUARTER

B—Bivins run (conversion failed)

THIRD QUARTER

B—Bivins 36 run (Schworn from Bonin)

FOURTH QUARTER

B—Bivins 41 run (Darmstatter kick)

PPB—Launbach pass from Beley (Gulls kick)

B—Bivins run (conversion failed)

Records—Barnegat 4-3, PPB 1-6.

