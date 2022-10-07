Barnegat 27, Manchester Twp. 21 — FINAL

JoJo Bivins scored the first TD for Barnegat (3-3). Manchester Township (2-4) took a 14-7 lead on a flea flicker that saw Eli Casalan connect with Tyrone Benjamin for 72 yards in the second quarter. Barnegat tied it 14-14 on the last play of the first half on Matthieu Worthy's 1-yard run. Bivins tied the game again with a TD run in the third, making it 21-21. Bivins' third TD of the game gave the Bengals a 27-21 lead with 5:16 left in the game.