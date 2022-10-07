Barnegat 27, Manchester Twp. 21 — FINAL

JoJo Bivins scored the first TD for Barnegat (3-3). Manchester Township (2-4) took a 14-7 lead on a flea flicker that saw Eli Casalan connect with Tyrone Benjamin for 72 yards in the second quarter. Barnegat tied it 14-14 on the last play of the first half on Matthieu Worthy's 1-yard run. Bivins tied the game again with a TD run in the third, making it 21-21. Bivins' third TD of the game gave the Bengals a 27-21 lead with 5:16 left in the game.
Manchester Twp.;0 14 7 0—21
Barnegat;7 7 7 6—27
FIRST QUARTER
B—Bivins run (Nelson kick)
SECOND QUARTER
MT—Touchdown (kick)
MT—Benjamin 72 pass from Casalan (kick)
B—Worthy 1 run (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
MT—Benjamin pass from Lunn (kick)
B—Bivins run (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
B—Bivins run (kick failed)
Records—Manchester Twp. 2-4, Barnegat 3-3.
