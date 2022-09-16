Barnegat 21, Jackson Liberty 0 — FINAL

JoJo Bivins got the Bengals (2-1) on the board with a 20-yard TD run in the second. He scored his second of the game, a 4-yard score, late in the first half. Jake Harashinski scored in the fourth. Jackson Liberty fell to 1-2.
Jackson Lib.;0 0 0 0—0
Barnegat;0 14 0 7—21
SECOND QUARTER
B—Bivins 20 run (Nelson kick)
B—Bivins 4 run (Nelson kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
B—Harashinski run (kick failed)
Records—Jackson 1-2, Barnegat 2-1.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
