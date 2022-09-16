 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barnegat 21, Jackson Liberty 0 — FINAL

JoJo Bivins got the Bengals (2-1) on the board with a 20-yard TD run in the second. He scored his second of the game, a 4-yard score, late in the first half. Jake Harashinski scored in the fourth. Jackson Liberty fell to 1-2.

Jackson Lib.;0 0 0 0—0

Barnegat;0 14 0 7—21

SECOND QUARTER

B—Bivins 20 run (Nelson kick)

B—Bivins 4 run (Nelson kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

B—Harashinski run (kick failed)

Records—Jackson 1-2, Barnegat 2-1.

