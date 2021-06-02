 Skip to main content
Barnegat 10, Middle Township 0
Barnegat 10, Middle Township 0

Nick Danbrowney was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs in this South Jersey Group II first  round game. Bryan Snowden was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the winning Bengals.

Jared Schworn and Tyler DelPercio combine to throw the six-inning shutout.

Fourth-seeded Barnegat hosts 12th-seeded Manchester Township in Saturday's quarterfinals.

