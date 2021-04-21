 Skip to main content
Barnegat 10, Jackson Liberty 0
Barnegat 10, Jackson Liberty 0

Coach Dan McCoy got career win No. 100 for Barnegat.

Nick Danbrowney struck out 12 and allowed three hits in six shutout innings for the win.

Danbrowney also hit a home run and went 2 for 3. Bryan Snowden was 3 for 3 with two RBUs and two runs scored.

Jackson Liberty 000 000 – 0 3 1

Barnegat 311 104 – 10 18 0

