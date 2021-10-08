 Skip to main content
Barnegat 0, Pt. Pleasant Borough 41 - FINAL
Jake Croce scored five TDs to lead the Panthers (5-0), who won the Shore Conference Patriot Division title. He scored on runs from 59, 44, 16 and 63 yards out. His other score came on a 38-yard pass from Charlie Vitale. Connor Cilento scored on a 34-yard run in the third. Barnegat fell to 3-3.

 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

Related to this story

