BARBARA RAINEAR

We were headed to a vacation in Nova Scotia. We passed by the Twin Towers. We had dinner and found a motel in Maine. We didn’t turn on the TV the next morning, but after my husband made a work-related phone call and the dean said, “turn on your TV,” we saw the second tower fall.

We decided to keep going. What could we do?

What is most memorable is the Canadian people. A sign at McDonald’s read “God bless America.“ Not realizing our phone was in a foreign country and wouldn’t work, we sent some emails from stores that didn’t accept our money. “So sorry, you’re American.“

As you can see 20 years later there is still a story to share.

