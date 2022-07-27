Barack Obama’s 2022 summer playlist includes Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen and Harry Styles

Barack Obama hopes to strike another chord with his latest summer playlist.

The former U.S. president shared his annual selection of the songs he’s listening to this season, with the eclectic lineup including Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna and Kacey Musgraves.

Beyoncé's dance-heavy new single “Break My Soul” is the first song on the list, while Style’s “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” from the pop star’s latest album wasn’t far from the top.

The list curated by the 44th president fittingly includes 44 songs, which span decades and touch on many different genres.

“Too Good” by Drake and Rihanna, “Dancing in the Dark” by Springsteen, “Keep Looking Up” by Musgraves and “Die Hard” by Kendrick Lamar also made the cut for Obama, who was the American commander in chief from 2009 to 2017.

Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” Rosalia’s “Saoko,” Aretha Franklin’s “Save Me” and Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo’s “Ojitos lindos” were among the other highlights.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies — it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” Obama tweeted Tuesday.

“Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer,” he continued. “What songs would you add?”