Bar 32 is the best of both worlds for dessert and chocolate lovers

Bar 32 is a unique twist on a gourmet chocolate shop.

Think fine wine, fine liquor and, yes, very fine chocolate.

Combine them and you have a sweet experience like none other.

“This is a true destination for dessert and chocolate lovers. And cocktail lovers as well. There's something for everyone here but it's truly an experience,” says Lee Sanchez who operates Bar 32 with Nicole Callazzo.

Bar 32 is part of the Tennesee Avenue experience in Atlantic City, a street that has seen a rebirth from a rather run down area to a lively destination that features hip bars, eateries and outdoor concerts. And like the street that caters to an adult clientele, Bar 32 has focused on those that enjoy staying out past ten on a school night. They open at 4 pm till midnight.

But the real focus of Bar 32 is the chocolate. This is not your grandmother's Hershey kisses or a box of Russel Stover's candy. The chocolate at Bar 32 could be compared to a fine craft liquor or beer: small batch, single source ingredients, and a meticulous cooking process.

Sanchez explains: “There's some people that make chocolate and there's some people that make candy. We make chocolate. It's a labor of love. It's hand crafted chocolate. “

Just like a craft brewery, in chocolate circles it's called bean to bar. They create the chocolate, a process that can take several days, from the cocoa bean to the chocolate bar. Callazzo says many of their customers are shocked when they learn how arduous the process is.

And that's part of the experience. When you enter the cozy bar and restaurant you're not greeted with the usual glass cases of chocolate but that sweet aroma whafts through you. There's a small retail display, but it's Callazzo and their servers who explain the differences between their Sumatra crunch bar, her favorite with 60% dark chocolate, and their Semuliki Forest Ugandan chocolate bar with 40% chocolate.

So what's the difference between chocolate you'd find in the supermarket and Bar 32 chocolate that takes a week to make? According to Sanchez, a Hershey bar contains about 11 percent chocolate, the lowest legal amount of chocolate allowed. At Bar 32, their milk chocolate ranges from 30 to 40% and the taste will differ depending on where the beans originated. Other chocolate, like their dark variety, is 80%.

“It's a true, pure product,” says Sanchez, who spends most of his time in the kitchen making their confections. “It's got this deep chocolate ganache flavor, with berry notes in it. We have some of the rarest cacaoa in the world.”

They specialize in single-origin chocolate that is sustainably and ethically sourced from all over the world. You may be tasting cocoa beans from Tanzania with a note of cherry, or Ugandan chocolate which is less earthy.

Listening to Sanchez describe the subtleties and nuances of the different beans, you can tell he is dedicated to his craft. Their chocolate states on the wrapper what percentage of chocolate the bar is made from. For example, 60 percent chocolate will give a softer but deep chocolate flavor. At 80 percent you'll taste a more earthy flavor, more tannins, and the subtle nuances really come out in the chocolate.

And they don't stop there. Each of their chocolates is paired with a fine wine which you can order, or you can find their chocolate used creatively in a variety of cocktails from Chocolate martinis to Manhattans.

You can sample a flight of chocolate, a mixed selection and a glass of wine paired to your choices for $15. And the cocktails are truly inspired creations. The aforementioned Manhattan is not the whiskey and vermouth drink you're used to being served.

They claim their “Our House” Manhattan is like no other. And they're right. Dad's Hat rye whiskey, from Bristol, PA, that is finished in port wine casks, is infused with cacao and a hint of vanilla, combined with Carpano Antica vermouth and Luxardo Maraschino liquor stirred until ice cold and served with Luxardo cherry. The concoction is aged for a week before it's served in a tea cup. (Ask about the tea cup. Great story)

Their most popular cocktail is the chocolate martini. Bar 32 liquid chocolate is blended with warm whole milk to produce a serious chocolate milk. The mixture is cooled down and shaken with Little Water vodka, a local distiller, and topped with a salted caramel cream.

“These are adult cocktails,” explains Sanchez. “They're very modern in mixology and very much culinary driven ideas for a cocktail”

Their most popular chocolate is the Luxardo chocolate bar, which contains Italian cherries cooked down, chopped up and laced through the bar.

And we haven't even mentioned the deserts.

Delicacies like flourless chocolate cake, cheese cake, brown butter cookies that are to die for, and double chocolate brownie cannoli cake to name a few of the homemade deserts. They have also partnered with local businesses, like Willow's Way Ice Cream, in Ventnor, for one of their most popular deserts called Resurrection by Chocolate. It's a double chocolate brownie piled with Willow's Marina Mud ice cream that's also laced with brownie's, and topped with Bar 32's chocolate and fresh whip cream laced with chocolate flakes and finished off with a chocolate luxardo cherry cordial bon bon. Death by chocolate, and what a way to go.

“It's a super adult sundae, very decadent, absolutely amazing,” he says. “It's a childhood sundae on steroids.”

Sanchez says their place isn't just unique, it's one of a kind. “We're the only operating bean to bar chocolate shop in New Jersey,” he claims. “We're the only cocktail and chocolate bar of its kind in the northeast. There's nothing that you will find similar in concept such as this that executes on the level that we do.”

The 32 in the name stands for the 32 bands that played at Woodstock. Woodstock was an arts and music festival and that's the vibe they want to create, he explains. The interior is designed like someone's living room. They even have a playlist that's geared toward multiple generations with the common thread being a sophisticated nightlife experience.

“It's an absolutely beautiful place where art, chocolate and cocktails all collide. It's life's greatest indulgences all in one space.”