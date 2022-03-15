Bananas Foster Sundae at Margate Dairy Bar

Created at the legendary Brennan’s Restaurant, which is located on the perfectly picturesque Royal Street in New Orleans, Bananas Foster in its traditional form is a visual spectacle involving tableside flambéing of bananas in rum, butter, brown sugar and cinnamon all poured over vanilla ice cream.
In our neck of the woods, Margate Dairy Bar does a bananas foster sundae that although not prepared tableside with fire, still packs every bit of the flavor that you might expect from this dessert without forcing you to get on a plane and head to Louisiana. It all starts with their famous vanilla soft serve, which then gets topped with warm caramelized bananas, cinnamon and brown sugar, along with a cherry or two supported by some generously healthy pillows of whipped cream. It’s divine.
Though they aren’t officially open for the season just yet, Margate Dairy Bar will begin serving customers on weekends in the spring, opening up fully as the summer approaches, so keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.
Margate Dairy Bar is located at 9510 Ventnor Ave. in Margate. Go to MargateDairyBar.com
