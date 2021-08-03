Bam Adebayo, basketball

Full name is Edrice Femi Adebayo but goes by the nickname “Bam”, which was given to him at the age of one after flipping over a table while watching The Flintstones, resembling the character Bamm-Bamm Rubble...Son of Marilyn Blount and John Adebayo... Attended the University of Kentucky for one season (2016-17)… Selected No. 14 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat…As a senior in high school, he averaged 18.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.5 assists, and led the Cougars to a NCISAA State Championship title...Named a McDonald’s All-American and participated in the Jordan Brand Classic game.