Bam Adebayo, basketball

United States' Bam Adebayo dunks the ball ahead of Iran's Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi (88) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

Bam Adebayo, 24, Newark, basketball. Expected to next play Thursday in men's semifinal against Australia. 

Full name is Edrice Femi Adebayo but goes by the nickname “Bam”, which was given to him at the age of one after flipping over a table while watching The Flintstones, resembling the character Bamm-Bamm Rubble...Son of Marilyn Blount and John Adebayo... Attended the University of Kentucky for one season (2016-17)… Selected No. 14 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat…As a senior in high school, he averaged 18.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.5 assists, and led the Cougars to a NCISAA State Championship title...Named a McDonald’s All-American and participated in the Jordan Brand Classic game.

