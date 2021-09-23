 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BALLY'S ATLANTIC CITY
0 comments

BALLY'S ATLANTIC CITY

ballys1.jpg

A digital rendering depicts Bally's Atlantic City's new High Limits Tables room, expected to open in November.

Bally's Atlantic City has unveiled plans to open a high limits room and a new Asian Pacific restaurant.

The room, which is projected to be complete in November, has been designed for elite guests and features games such as mini baccarat, blackjack, roulette and craps tables.

The property is currently going through a $100 million hotel room renovation. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News