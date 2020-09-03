Bally's Atlantic City
Bally's Atlantic City

Bally's Breakfast Bar

Outdoor dining:

Saturday & Sunday 8 AM - 1 PM

Dunkin Donuts

To Go service:

Daily 24 Hours

Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint

Outdoor dining:

Daily 12 PM - 12 AM

Guy's Rooftop Chop

Outdoor deck dining at The Pool at Bally’s:

Sunday - Thursday 5 PM - 9 PM

Friday & Saturday 5 PM - 10 PM

Harry's Oyster Bar

Outdoor dining:

Sunday - Thursday 12 PM - 9:30 PM

Friday - Saturday 12 PM - 10 PM

Johnny Rockets

Outdoor dining & Take Out:

Sunday - Thursday 9 AM - 9 PM

Friday & Saturday 12 PM - 12 AM

Sac O’ Subs

To Go service:

Sunday – Thursday 8 AM – 10 PM

Friday 8 AM – 11 PM

Saturday 8 AM – 12 AM

Walt’s Primo Pizza

To Go service:

Sunday – Thursday 11 AM – 10 PM

Friday & Saturday 11 AM – 11 PM

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

