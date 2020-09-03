Bally's Atlantic City

Bally's Breakfast Bar
Outdoor dining:
Saturday & Sunday 8 AM - 1 PM
Dunkin Donuts
To Go service:
Daily 24 Hours
Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint
Outdoor dining:
Daily 12 PM - 12 AM
Guy's Rooftop Chop
Outdoor deck dining at The Pool at Bally’s:
Sunday - Thursday 5 PM - 9 PM
Friday & Saturday 5 PM - 10 PM
Harry's Oyster Bar
Outdoor dining:
Sunday - Thursday 12 PM - 9:30 PM
Friday - Saturday 12 PM - 10 PM
Johnny Rockets
Outdoor dining & Take Out:
Sunday - Thursday 9 AM - 9 PM
Friday & Saturday 12 PM - 12 AM
Sac O’ Subs
To Go service:
Sunday – Thursday 8 AM – 10 PM
Friday 8 AM – 11 PM
Saturday 8 AM – 12 AM
Walt’s Primo Pizza
To Go service:
Sunday – Thursday 11 AM – 10 PM
Friday & Saturday 11 AM – 11 PM
