 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bally’s Atlantic City
0 Comments

Bally’s Atlantic City

  • 0

Guests can watch the game and dine at Jerry Longo’s Martini & Meatballs, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse, or Water Dog. The best place to catch the game, however, might be FanDuel Sportsbook, which features a central, 25-foot-wide, state-of-the-art LED video wall flanked by two 10-foot-wide LED video walls on either side and 10 video displays so fans won’t miss any game action. Fans can place sports wagers at five betting windows or use one of 20 IGY PlaySports self-serve betting kiosks. Call 609-289-5441 to reserve a seat. Tickets are $50 per person and include guaranteed seat and a $50 food and beverage credit.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News