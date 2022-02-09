Bally’s Atlantic City

Guests can watch the game and dine at Jerry Longo’s Martini & Meatballs, Guy Fieri’s Chophouse, or Water Dog. The best place to catch the game, however, might be FanDuel Sportsbook, which features a central, 25-foot-wide, state-of-the-art LED video wall flanked by two 10-foot-wide LED video walls on either side and 10 video displays so fans won’t miss any game action. Fans can place sports wagers at five betting windows or use one of 20 IGY PlaySports self-serve betting kiosks. Call 609-289-5441 to reserve a seat. Tickets are $50 per person and include guaranteed seat and a $50 food and beverage credit.