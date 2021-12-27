Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino

Head to Bally’s for NYE Desserts and Dancing in the VIP Lounge from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. with desserts, dancing, a midnight champagne toast and music from Daddy Pop. Tickets are $50 per person, and a cash bar is available. Also at Bally’s, check out New Year’s Eve Celebration at Water Dog with the Grateful Dead tribute Dead Reckoning at 9:30 p.m. Located at Park Place and Boardwalk, Atlantic City. BallysAC.com.