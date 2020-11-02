'Back the Blue' parade in Ventnor, increased enrollment at private schools, EHT adds to Citizens Honor Roll, and more

When many public schools went to a hybrid learning model for this school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, private schools' decision to offer more in-class learning caused an influx of new enrollments at a time when Catholic schools in the area are struggling to stay open.
A "Back the Blue" parade in Ventnor is just the latest of the many pro-Trump parades seen in the area recently. The purpose of this parade is to show support to all first responders and law and order.
A local resident who died this year was added to the Egg Harbor Township's Citizens Honor Roll after 50 years of volunteering with the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company and 25 years serving on the township's planning board.
The Middle Township to Wildwoods Reliability project will begin this month to replace the deteriorating poles and will continue into the middle of December. Helicopters will take off from an assembly point on Route 47 and proceed to transport materials between Grassy Sound Island, in Middle Township, and Grassy Sound Channel, in West Wildwood.
Eagles solidify hold on first place. The Eagles beat Dallas 23-9 in a sloppy NFC East game, but Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz had his struggles again.
