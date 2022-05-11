 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baby zebras born at Cape May County Zoo

Zoo - Zebra - Gretta and Foul.jpeg

Zebra Gretta and her foul at the Cape May County Zoo. Gretta is one of two new mothers that recently gave birth, adding to the zoo's zebra habitat.

 Cape May County Zoo, provided

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The county's zoo has a new set of parents in its zebra habitat.

Two giant zebra foals were born April 16 and May to separate mothers, and both mothers and their babies are healthy, the zoo said Wednesday.

Lydia, who gave birth first, was separated with her baby from other zebras in the herd, and both were kept in a quiet paddock in the back of the zebra barn, zoo officials said.

Gretta gave birth second, and she and her baby can be seen from the zebra habitat, the zoo said.

"Ziggy" is our herd stallion and is the sire of both foals," said Dr. Alex Ernst, the zoo's associate veterinarian.

At birth, both foals weighed between 50 and 60 pounds and are walking and running, as zebras can do within hours after they're born. 

"The county zoo is thriving, and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome two zebra foals to our Zoo family," said Cape May County Commissioner E. Maries Hayes, who serves as the zoo's liaison. "I encourage everyone to come out and see the new additions and improvements at our zoo and parks. A trip to the zoo is a great learning experience for visitors of all ages.

The giant zebra is the smallest of the seven subspecies of the plains zebra and are part of the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem.

They're not considered endangered and are found in the wild more than other species or subspecies of zebra, the zoo said.

The Cape May County Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

