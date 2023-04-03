B1 refers for Tuesday, April 4 Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EHT vs. OC softball resultsAttached QR code 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boscov's plans to open its 50th store, even as its rivals are disappearing Private label, fleece-lined hoodies were flying out of Boscov’s, and CEO Jim Boscov wanted to know why. Unicoaster may be built after all on Atlantic City Boardwalk ATLANTIC CITY — City Council reversed itself last week and approved a resolution to award redevelopment of land under the city-owned Boardwalk… Cape May Zoo to close bird exhibit, announces upgrades, lot expansion CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Park & Zoo on Thursday announced changes, including the closing of a longtime exhibit. Man who plotted Kauffman murder asks for evidentiary hearing MAYS LANDING — An Upper Township man and former Pagan’s motorcycle club member previously convicted for his role in the murder of April Kauffm… Margate doctor admits role in health care fraud conspiracy A doctor from Margate admitted Tuesday to his role in a health care benefits scheme that defrauded state and local insurance programs by submi… The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE